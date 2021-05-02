KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KZMYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.81 on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

