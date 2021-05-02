Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 107,647 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $49.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

