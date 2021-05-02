Traders Purchase Large Volume of Weyerhaeuser Call Options (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 21,739 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 3,748 call options.

Shares of WY opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

