ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $207.91

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.91, but opened at $198.50. ResMed shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 8,180 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

