National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Down to $45.76

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.76, but opened at $43.12. National Instruments shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 866 shares.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 21.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

