The Hartford Financial Services Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 5,089 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

