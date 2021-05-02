iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 7,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the typical volume of 723 call options.

Shares of EWC opened at $35.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.