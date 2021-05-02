Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.94 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.19.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

