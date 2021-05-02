Adevinta Asa’s (ADEVF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADEVF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adevinta Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta Asa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adevinta Asa presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adevinta Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97. Adevinta Asa has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.