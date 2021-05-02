Cascades’ (CAS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.
CAS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.29.
Cascades stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.49. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.