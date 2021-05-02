Cascades’ (CAS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.29.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.49. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

