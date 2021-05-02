Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.