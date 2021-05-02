Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

