Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

ARKAY stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $128.95.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

