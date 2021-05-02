Northcoast Research Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.49.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $172.32 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

