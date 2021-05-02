Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Several research firms have commented on ENBL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

