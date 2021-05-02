Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

NYSE RRC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

