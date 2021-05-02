Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRNS stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

