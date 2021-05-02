Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

