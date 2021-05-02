Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.95. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $233.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 77,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

