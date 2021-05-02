William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

