Raymond James Lowers FirstService (TSE:FSV) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$216.00 price target on the stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a neutral rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$223.88.

Get FirstService alerts:

TSE:FSV opened at C$199.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$195.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$106.90 and a 52 week high of C$219.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.14.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.