Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.24.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$5.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

