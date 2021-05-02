Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $22.69

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $25.75. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 106 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.