Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

FRA:GYC opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.83. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

