Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Head-To-Head Survey

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.77 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -57.20

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

