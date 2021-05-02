Reviewing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Domo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Domo and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31% Sapiens International 8.78% 19.32% 9.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Domo and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sapiens International 0 2 5 0 2.71

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $83.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 11.55 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -14.07 Sapiens International $325.67 million 5.43 $26.25 million $0.75 43.15

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Domo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

