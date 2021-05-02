Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.84.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.