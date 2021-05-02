E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.80).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.14. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

