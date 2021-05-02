HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €49.86 ($58.66) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.11 and a 200-day moving average of €48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

