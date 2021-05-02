Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.01 ($47.07).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.86.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.