Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Airbus stock opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.89. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

