Total (EPA:FP) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.79.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.