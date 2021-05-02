ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.68-3.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.68-3.92 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGS stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

