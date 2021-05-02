The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €58.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.90.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

