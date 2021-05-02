Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €220.00 ($258.82) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.75 ($235.00).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €171.70 ($202.00) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €186.73 and its 200-day moving average is €171.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -150.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.