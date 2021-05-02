Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €220.00 ($258.82) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of SAE opened at €171.70 ($202.00) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €186.73 and its 200-day moving average is €171.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -150.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

