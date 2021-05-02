Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.90).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

