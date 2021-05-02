Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €296.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €216.70 ($254.94) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €228.46 and a 200-day moving average of €171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

