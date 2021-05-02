Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678. Company insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.