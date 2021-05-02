Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

