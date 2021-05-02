Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Rises By 90.9%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period.

