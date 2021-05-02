Raymond James Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.38.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -91.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

