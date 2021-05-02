Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.