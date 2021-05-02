Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

