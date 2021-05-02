Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

