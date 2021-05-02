Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

