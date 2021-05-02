Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $21.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $93.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $142.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $182.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $238.21 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.69. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

