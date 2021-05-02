Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.