Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

