Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.61. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

