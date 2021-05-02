Warburg Research Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.63).

ETR:AIXA opened at €17.77 ($20.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.12. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a fifty-two week high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

