Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Head-To-Head Review

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

This table compares Portland General Electric and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 6 4 0 2.40 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $44.13, suggesting a potential downside of 13.24%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.15 $214.00 million $2.39 21.28 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.75, indicating that its stock price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.