Reviewing Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% IDT 2.32% 42.95% 6.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vonage and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage presently has a consensus price target of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than IDT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vonage and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.86 -$19.48 million $0.19 71.32 IDT $1.35 billion 0.46 $21.43 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Volatility and Risk

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDT beats Vonage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name. The net2phone segment provides Unified Communications as a Service, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

